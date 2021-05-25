Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get H&R Block alerts:

NYSE:HRB opened at $24.40 on Monday. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,947,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,094,000 after acquiring an additional 484,536 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in H&R Block by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,829,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,337,000 after acquiring an additional 794,552 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 62.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,444 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.