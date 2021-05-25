Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BHC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

BHC stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

