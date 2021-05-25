Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report issued on Sunday, May 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.80 billion.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BHC. Barclays lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.50 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

TSE:BHC opened at C$37.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of C$19.88 and a 12 month high of C$43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.46 billion and a PE ratio of -10.87.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.