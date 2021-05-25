Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €93.40 ($109.88).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

BMW stock opened at €85.30 ($100.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €85.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €48.74 ($57.34) and a 52-week high of €90.68 ($106.68).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

