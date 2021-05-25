Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s (BAMXF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAMXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.00.

BAMXF stock opened at $102.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $108.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day moving average is $92.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

