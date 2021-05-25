Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a negative net margin of 83.97%.

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $166.46 million and a P/E ratio of -29.28.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEEM. Cowen assumed coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Beam Global in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

