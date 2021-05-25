Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) versus Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Critical Comparison

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -1,523,724.75% -113.20% -72.19% Microbot Medical N/A -36.85% -34.52%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Beam Therapeutics and Microbot Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 4 4 0 2.50 Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $94.17, suggesting a potential upside of 26.77%. Microbot Medical has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.10%. Given Microbot Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 4.14, meaning that its share price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Microbot Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Microbot Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 232,414.69 -$194.59 million ($2.83) -26.25 Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$9.17 million N/A N/A

Microbot Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Therapeutics.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats Beam Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature. It has 42 issued/allowed patents and 23 patent applications pending worldwide. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.