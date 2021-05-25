Beaxy (BXY) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $1,314.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beaxy has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00068988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.49 or 0.01002681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,253.92 or 0.10923127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00086613 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

BXY is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

