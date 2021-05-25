Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $709.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.13. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $199,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,011 shares of company stock valued at $505,764. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 52,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

