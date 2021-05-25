Beldex Market Capitalization Hits $51.96 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Beldex has a total market cap of $51.96 million and $126,506.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

