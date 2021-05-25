Bentley Systems, Incorporated to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bentley Systems in a research report issued on Sunday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion and a PE ratio of 98.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $613,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $716,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 59.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 45,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1,698.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 144,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $9,198,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,023,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,606,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $4,485,147.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,576,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,506,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,391,294 shares of company stock worth $68,027,537 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

