Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs Sells 15,500 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $652,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,436,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Hobbs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $733,150.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $12,511,335.78.

BLI opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.85. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.71.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

