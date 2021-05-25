Berry Data (BRY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $181,606.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 37.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Berry Data has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $181,606.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for $2.37 or 0.00006177 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00057150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.74 or 0.00362207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00189700 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $336.99 or 0.00879782 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

