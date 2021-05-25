Best Buy (BBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BBY opened at $114.70 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $75.23 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average of $112.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.26.

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

