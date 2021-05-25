Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,886 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Best Buy worth $27,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 15,229.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Best Buy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,054 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $22,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $114.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.84. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.26.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.