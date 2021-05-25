Bezant Reaches Market Cap of $222,005.41 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Bezant has a total market cap of $222,005.41 and $1,795.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 47.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00067200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.86 or 0.00927332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.36 or 0.09820766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Bezant

BZNT is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

