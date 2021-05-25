B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Holdings Trimmed by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 532,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,008 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $16,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.08. 3,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,258. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BGS. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

