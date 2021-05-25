BiFi (BIFI) Achieves Market Cap of $3.58 Million

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $444,525.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00048533 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.54 or 0.00259225 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000708 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00035557 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008690 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002295 BTC.

About BiFi

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,686,434 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

