Big Data Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.61 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 51.2% lower against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Big Data Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00065413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.55 or 0.00887794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.27 or 0.09230733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 25,350,065 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Big Data Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Data Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.