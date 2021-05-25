Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.27

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.27 and traded as high as $6.17. Bio-Path shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 225,925 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.93.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Path by 65.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

