BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 352.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PHGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered BiomX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on BiomX in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PHGE stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHGE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BiomX in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in BiomX in the 1st quarter worth about $2,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

