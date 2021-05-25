bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $4.15 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00054604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.65 or 0.00344640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00181551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003729 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.29 or 0.00799917 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

