Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Hits $572.91 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00008067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 22% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $572.91 million and approximately $35.13 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000800 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00042757 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00052838 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.