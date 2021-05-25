Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Down 41.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $173.00 or 0.00451485 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.24 billion and approximately $1.88 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,318.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $720.85 or 0.01881215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051937 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001637 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003881 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,741,858 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

