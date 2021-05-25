Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSM. TheStreet cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 148.94%.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth $296,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 48,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares during the period. 17.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

