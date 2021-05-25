BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 172,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. This is an increase from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.