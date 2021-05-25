BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.68% of Broadcom worth $12,644,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $462.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.00 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

