BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,464,341 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.45% of Intuit worth $8,866,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intuit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after buying an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $881,906,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $441.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $442.71. The company has a market capitalization of $120.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $411.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

