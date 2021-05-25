BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,562,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,536 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,900,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $708.92.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $703.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $660.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $641.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $498.08 and a 1-year high of $712.41. The firm has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

