BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,285,394 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,928,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285,394 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $14,949,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.41. The firm has a market cap of $200.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

