Blank Wallet (BLANK) Trading Down 36.9% Over Last 7 Days

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $16.03 million and $1.88 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00056944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00356026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00183163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.51 or 0.00844230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

