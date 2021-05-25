Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Trading 53.3% Lower Over Last Week

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $99,177.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00004679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 53.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00065413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.55 or 0.00887794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.27 or 0.09230733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 644,337 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

