Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will report sales of $231.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.80 million and the highest is $239.60 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $187.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $974.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $954.00 million to $993.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

BE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $60,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 223,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,980.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,209 shares of company stock worth $8,183,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Bloom Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,346,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BE stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

