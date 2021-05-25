Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

BLMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.97.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,423,000 after acquiring an additional 139,527 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,037.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 595,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 542,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $2,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

