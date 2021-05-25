Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,223. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $270.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 233.60 and a current ratio of 233.60.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 81.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,984 shares of company stock worth $192,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 20.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,956,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 332,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 187,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.