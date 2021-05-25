Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,660 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,782,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,177,000 after purchasing an additional 498,350 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,071.23. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $112,038.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $24,541,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,541,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,163,368 shares of company stock valued at $101,144,922. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

