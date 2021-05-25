Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,788 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.00%.

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $997,217.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,413.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

