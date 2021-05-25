Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Children’s Place by 57.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average is $63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $103.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The Children’s Place’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Children's Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

