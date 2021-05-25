Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,562 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Arch Resources worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 442,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,184 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 154,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 107,316 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 46,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the period.

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Arch Resources stock opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $841.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.02.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

