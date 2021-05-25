Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $681,000 in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,919,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVT opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,187,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $32.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.