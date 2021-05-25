BMO Capital Markets Raises Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Price Target to $70.00

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

MNRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Monro stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. Monro has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monro will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 77.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after buying an additional 263,579 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

