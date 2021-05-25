BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 14,221 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,221 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $22,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,020,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 318,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,871 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

