BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 797,853 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 643.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 797,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $23,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,198.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of RSX stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.