BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $31,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 242,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,354,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,129,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

XEL opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

