BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $21.74 Million Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 38.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $21,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.21. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

