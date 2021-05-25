BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $27.28 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 23.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,605 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $27,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $318.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.10.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

