BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 100.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 91,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.12% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $29,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARE opened at $177.99 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.27 and a 1 year high of $181.77. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.37 and a 200-day moving average of $169.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 59.73%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

