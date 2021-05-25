BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $638.43 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $638,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,244.99 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,313.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,207.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

