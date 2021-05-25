Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BDRBF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.65 to $0.80 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen cut shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.80 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. Bombardier has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.84.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

