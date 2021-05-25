Bonded Finance Price Down 32.7% This Week (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $594,406.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00068360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $355.89 or 0.00944206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.62 or 0.09847153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

